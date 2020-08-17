ICV vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC, 3rd Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ICV vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: Indian CC Vienna will take the field for the second time today having earlier faced Vienna Afghan CC in the tournament opener. In their second match, Indian CC will lock horns with Salzburg CC at 4:30 PM IST today. Also Read - ACW vs PAK-CC Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Austria Cricket Club Wien vs Pakistan Cricket Club, 2nd Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 2:30 PM IST Monday August 17

European Cricket Series moves to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17. Also Read - VIA vs ICV Dream11 Team Hints, ECS T10 - Vienna: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Vienna Afghan CC vs Indian CC Vienna, 1st Match at Seebarn Cricket Ground 12:30 PM IST Monday August 17

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff. Also Read - ECS T10 - Vienna, Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online, Latest ECS T10 Matches, TV Timings in India, Full Schedule, Squads

Toss: The toss between Indian CC Vienna and Salzburg CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ICV vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Z Khan (captain), K Joshi (vice-captain), M Cheema, R Javeed, T Sain, S Dhir, M Syed, K Jha, G Naveed, A Ghani, A Kumar

ICV vs SAL Squads

Indian CC Vienna: Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha, Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra

Salzburg CC: Shahbaz Muhammad, Zahid Khan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan

