ICV vs SAL Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Indian CC Vienna vs Salzburg CC, 18th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s ICV vs SAL at Seebarn Cricket Ground: We are steadily moving towards the final day of the series with three more matches left in the day now. In the eighteenth match of the ongoing ECS T10 League in Vienna, Indian CC Vienna will take on Salzburg CC. In their previous clash, Salzburg defeated Indian CC by 10 runs. Also Read - Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus, to be Admitted

Batting first, Salzburg had made 132/3 and then kept their opponents to 122/6. Also Read - TW: Suicide; Painter Found Dead in Bath Tub in Mumbai, Suicide Note Recovered

After three days of competition, Pakistan have taken the top spot having won four of their six matches so far to collect eight points followed by Vienna Afghan CC at second with eight points – only net run-rate separates the two top-performing sides so far. Salzburg CC and Indian CC complete the top-four with Austria CC Wien languishing at the fifth and last spot. Also Read - Russia's Opposition Leader Poisoned? Plane Carrying Alexey Navalny Makes Urgent Landing

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

You can check the ICV vs SAL, 18th Match Dream11 here.

Toss: The toss between Indian CC Vienna and Salzburg CC will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ICV vs SAL My Dream11 Team

Z Gorayat (captain), A Ghani (vice-captain), R.Javeed, A Bilal, S. Dhir, T Sain, B. Zalmal, N. Hassan, S.Hayat, N Akhter, G. Naveed, A Kumaran

ICV vs SAL Squads

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

Salzburg CC: Zahid Khan, Nisar Ahmed, Atif Mehmood, Saad Cheema, Gondal Naveed, Shahbaz Muhammad, Liaqat Muhammad, Nadeem Akhter, Abdul Rouf, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal, Klair Kailash, Abbas Ahmadzai, Rizwan Javeed, Mubashar Syed, Zeeshan Goraya, Rahmanullah Pachayan

Check Dream11 Prediction/ ICV Dream11 Team/ SAL Dream11 Team/ Indian CC Vienna Dream11 Team/ Salzburg CC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more