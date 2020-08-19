ICV vs VIA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Indian CC Vienna vs Vienna Afghan CC, 14th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's ICV vs VIA at Seebarn Cricket Ground: The two teams that kickstarted the tournament on Monday meet again in the fifth and final match of the day. In the series opener, Afghan CC batted first and posted 128/6. They then proceeded to defend the total by keeping Indian CC to 123/6 to win by five runs.

Five matches were played on Tuesday with Vienna Afghan taking the top spot in the standings with six points from four matches followed by Salzburg at second and Pakistan CC at the third spot.

On Day 2, Salzburg lost their first match to Vienna by seven wickets before their second match of the day against Austria was abandoned. Austria though lost their other match, against Indian CC, by four wickets. Vienna Afghan suffered their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of Pakistan who in turn lost to Indian CC by 24 runs (D/L Method).

Meanwhile, European Cricket Series has moved to Austria for this week for its ECS T10 – Vienna where five teams will take part in a five-day affair for the title. The five teams are Austria CC Wien, Indian CC Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg CC and Vienna Afghan CC. These teams will feature in 24 T10 matches spread across the five days starting August 17.

The knockouts that include the two semifinals, shield final and the grand finale will be played on August 21. All the matches are to be played at the same venue – Seebarn Cricket Ground in Austria. Each day staring August 17 to August 20 will see five back-t0-back matches to decide the top-four teams which will contest the semi-finals. The winners of the last-four stage progress to the final. The losing teams will play in the third-place playoff.

Toss: The toss between Indian CC Vienna and Vienna Afghan CC will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Seebarn Cricket Ground



ICV vs VIA My Dream11 Team

Kumud Jha (captain), Zabi Ibrahim (vice-captain), Khybar Malyar, Sadiq Mohamad, Aman Ahmadzai, Qadargul Utmanzai, Daud Zadran, Zain Mohammad, Gursewak Sandhu, Kunal Joshi, Ahmad Ghani

ICV vs VIA Squads

Indian CC Vienna: Sunny Bains, Sumit Dhir, Satish Kaul, Gursewak Sandhu, Adaikkalaraj Kumaran, Abhijeet Khamborkar, Amandeep Chhabra, Mani Singh, Toni Sain, Sumer Shergill, Ahmad Ghani, Daud Zadran, Kunal Joshi, Qadargul Utmanzai, Mehar Cheema, Abhishek Gopalakrishnan, Zaherullah Jabarkhel, Avtar Singh, Kumud Jha

Vienna Afghan CC: Mohib Shenwari, Aziz Khaksar, Baseer Khan, Razmal Shigiwal, Sadiq Mohamad, Ahmad Naveed, Noor Ahmadzai, Zain Mohamad, Mumtaz Tanha, Aziz Khatak, Khybar Malyar, Ishak Safi, Atiq Wahidi, Zabi Ibrahim, Aman Ahmadzai, Sahel Zadran

