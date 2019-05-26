Indian cricket team’s preparation for the forthcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 was dealt with a blow following a six-wicket loss against New Zealand on Saturday. Under overcast conditions and a pitch which favoured the bowlers, India elected to bat first and struggled to find their way back into the match after suffering an early blow against the Black Caps and being bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja’s 54 off 50 balls and Hardik Pandya’s 37-ball 30 were the only substantial scores at the Oval.

“I have been working on my batting all through the IPL, and even during matches sometimes I go have a bat and work on the basics like shot selection.”

“When I went to bat, I realised there were a lot of overs and was keen on utilizing them. I decided to play cautiously to start with and that helped make batting easier as the innings progressed,” Jadeja said at the post-match press conference.

“It is always difficult in England, you are coming from India, where you play in flat wicket … we still have time to work on it. There is nothing to worry, just keep playing good cricket.

“As a batting unit we will work harder on our batting skills, everyone has a lot of experience, so nothing to worry.”

Jadeja said he will look to play his natural game and not put himself under pressure during the showpiece event. “Everywhere I play, I will continue doing what I do. I will not put pressure on myself thinking about the world cup, will try to keep it simple,” he said.

“If I am given the role of pinch hitter I will do it. I will continue to play the way I know and not add pressure on myself because this is a World Cup. I’d like to keep things simple.”

India will now take on Bangladesh on May 28 at Cardiff in their second warm up clash in a bid to get back on track.