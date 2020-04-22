The coronavirus-forced break has given the Indian hockey team a chance to work on their game and become a better side, feels Simranjeet Singh who has been at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre in Bengaluru with the entire squad. Also Read - Yes, Books, Fans, Mobile Recharge Shops Are Allowed to Open During Lockdown

Both the men and women squads are currently at the centre and they have been training to improve their own individual game and as a team.

"It's wonderful to be staying at the SAI campus at the moment," Simranjeet said. "We are given fitness schedules by our scientific adviser Robin Arkell and all of us carry out exercises in our rooms. Maintaining fitness is the key for any sportsperson and therefore we put a lot of emphasis on it. Sometimes, I go for an individual run around the campus as well. It helps me to stay mentally strong and fresh. Other than exercises, we carry out a host of activities during the day which keeps us busy."

The ongoing health crisis has affected everyone and experts fear for the mental health of sportpersons who are locked up and not being able to compete.

“It surely is a tough time for all of us. We have to stay positive and hope that the situation resolves soon,” the India forward said.

Apart from keeping a positive outlook, he has also been scouring through old videos of him playing to identify areas that need further improvement. I have been mostly watching a lot of videos from our previous matches. It has given me a chance to patiently go through the footage and note down key aspects that I need to work on, once we can get back on the pitch. We generally have a busy schedule while we are playing, so this is a good use of time to spend on looking back at our performances and learning from them,” the 23-year-old said.

The Indian hockey team was shaping up well for the Tokyo Olympics before they were postponed to next year.

“It’s disappointing that the Olympics has been postponed to next year. We have been in fantastic rhythm since last year and the team was building up well for the Olympics. But, the well-being of the people is more important than anything else and the best decision has been taken. We should certainly utilize the next year to become an even better side. We will ensure that we work harder and produce great results on the field,” Simranjeet said.

While the youngster is missing his family but then he chooses to focus on the bright side. “I miss home and it would have been great to stay with family during this time, but I wouldn’t have been able to use the facilities here,” he said.