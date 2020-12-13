Former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist feels Steve Smith should get a second chance to become captain of the national team again. Smith lost his captaincy after the infamous ball-tampering scandal in 2018 as he was slapped one-year international ban alongside his deputy David Warner. After the incident, Smith could not become captain for two years as Cricket Australia decided to adopt the split captaincy in the team. Aaron Finch was appointed the limited-overs captain while wicketkeeper Tim Paine is leading the Australian team in red-ball cricket from past couple of years. Also Read - Live India vs Australia A Test 2020 Live Cricket Score, 2nd Practice Match Day 3: Wildermuth Hits Fifty, McDermott Nears Hundred; Australia A Keep India at Bay

With Smith's captaincy ban got over, many cricket critics have backed him to lead the Australian team again.

Gilchrist said if Cricket Australia wants Smith to become the captain in future then it should appoint him the vice-captain immediately.

“I see no reason why someone shouldn’t have a second chance and if part of that is the captaincy for Steve Smith if he’s the right guy and the most obvious candidate, I can’t see a reason why he shouldn’t be allowed to do it,” Gilchrist said on Fox Cricket.

“If Cricket Australia and the selectors feel that way, and Steve Smith is keen to do it, I think they should make him vice-captain immediately.”

The former Australian cricketer feels by appointing Smith vice-captain, it will be easier to make the natural progression when Finch and Paine finish their tenure as captain.

“And whenever those opportunities come up – when Painey finishes, when Finchy finishes – he just assumes it like any normal, natural progression,” said Gilchrist.

“It takes out all the speculation and allows Steve to know, everyone, to know, what the journey is going to be. It allows the natural progression to happen without the speculation. By doing that it means that when the captaincy changes there’s not all this hype and uncertainty around it and focus being taken away from the cricket. It just means everyone is clear that’s going to happen,” said Gilchrist.