‘If He Loses 20 Kg, I Will Pick Him In IPL’, Asghar Afghan Reveals Funny Interaction With MS Dhoni

Mohammad Shahzad scored a century against India in an 2018 Asia Cup match that ended in a tie.

New Delhi: Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan recalled an interaction with legendary MS Dhoni when the latter said his franchise Chennai Super Kings would pick Mohammad Shahzad if the wicketkeeper shed 20 kilos. The incident took place during the 2018 Asia Cup when India and Afghanistan played a tie.

Shahzad, who used to open the batting for Afghanistan, scored 124 runs off 116 balls, including 11 fours and a six as they posted 252/8. In reply, India were all out for 252. Shahzad was given the Player of the Match award for his knock.

Post-match, Afghan met Dhoni and told how big a fan Shahzad is of him. “After the tied match, I had a long chat with MS Dhoni. He is a superb captain and a god’s gift to Indian cricket. He is a nice human being. We spoke about Mohammad Shahzad a lot,” Afghan told TimesofIndia.com.

“I told Dhoni bhai that Shahzad is your big fan. Dhoni said Shahzad has got a big tummy and if he loses 20 kg, I will pick him in the IPL. But when Shahzad returned to Afghanistan after the series, he gained 5 more kgs (laughs),” the 35-year-old commented.

