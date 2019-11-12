Ajinkya Rahane is confident that he will return to India’s ODI side and said that scoring runs in Test will help him make a comeback to India’s ODI squad.

“I just need to play well in the Test matches, keep scoring runs and I am confident that I will be back in the ODI side. It is all about self-belief and being confident. Staying in the present will help me, if I contribute to the side’s cause in Tests, I am sure I will be back in the ODI squad,” said Rahane.

The Indian team vice captain in the Test cricket also spoke about how the team is preparing for the upcoming day-night Test against Bangladesh, starting November 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“At the NCA, we had two practice sessions with the pink ball. One during the day, and the other during the night. For me, it was exciting as playing with a pink ball is different altogether. Our goal was to see how the ball behaves. We had a word with Rahul Dravid as well, but right now the focus is on the Indore Test,” Rahane said.

“You have to think about one match at a time. Even for the bowlers, playing with the pink ball is different. At the NCA, Shami and Jadeja were there. But as I said, we have to stay in the present. I have not played with the pink ball, and I practiced with it for the first time at the NCA,” added Rahane.

Asked whether the dew will affect the day-night Test, Rahane said: “See generally in ODI games, when dew comes in, it gets better for the batting side. But I do not know when it comes to the pink ball, how it will play. We will have to wait and see. We will have practice sessions in Kolkata and we will assess how things go.”

Rahane, ahead of the Test series opener in Indore, also said that Bangladesh is a “very good team” and “play as a unit”.

“Bangladesh is a very good team. They play as a unit, we focus on our strengths rather than thinking about opposition. With the Test championship, every match is important. We are focussing on the Indore Test right now. I thought we played really well against South Africa, but as a side, we stay in the present and we do not take any opponent lightly,” said Rahane.