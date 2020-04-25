Former international umpire Ian Gould, who was officiating the 2011 Cricket World Cup match between India-Pakistan, said he was still convinced that Sachin Tendulkar was leg-before wicket and confessed he was happy when the former India cricketer did not review it and started walking. Also Read - David Warner's Latest TikTok Video With Family Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Hilarious | WATCH

Gould narrated that Tendulkar started walking back to the dressing-room after having a consultation with his non-striker Gautam Gambhir. He also said his world stopped when Tendulkar made the 'T' signal all of a sudden.

"When I gave him out at Mohali, I'm thinking this is out. I will sit here and guarantee you, if I see it again, I'd still give it out, simple as that. He talked to Gambhir and looked like he was going to walk out, and I'm thinking thank God for that, then he spun on his heels and made that T sign and the world stopped," said Gould as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The 62-year old Gould also recalled Billy Bowden, who was the third umpire asking him to change his decision.

“Eventually, Billy Bowden told me ‘It’s missing leg, I need you to change your decision.’ Well, no disrespect to him, but I was watching on a 90-foot screen showing me it was missing leg by an inch so I didn’t really need his analysis. I’ve got a picture here where I’m looking slightly disgruntled or annoyed as I gave them not out,” he added.

In that high-octane game, Tendulkar scored an important 85 off 115 balls. It was not the usual free-flowing knock from Tendulkar, he was dropped on four occasions in the game. India eventually won the match by 29 runs to progress to the final.