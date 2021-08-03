New Delhi: Michael Vaughan has fired a warning at the Indian team and said if Virat Kohli and Co failed to beat the current England team then they should go home. India and England will kickstart the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship with the five-match Test series commencing from August 4, Wednesday.Also Read - ENG vs IND | Player of Cheteshwar Pujara's Calibre & Experience Should be Left Alone: Virat Kohli Ahead of 1st Test

In the past couple of years, India have played some dominant cricket all across the globe in red-ball cricket as they managed to beat Australia Down Under twice (2018/19 and 2020/21). However, they failed to achieve glory in the World Test Championship Final. On the other hand, England are going through a phase as they lost their last two-Test series to New Zealand at home and India in away conditions.

The former England captain claims that the current England team is weaker in the absence of Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer as he put India under a lot of pressure to win the series.

“I’m going to put India under a huge amount of pressure. If they can’t beat this England side, with the team that they have, on the back of winning in Australia (twice), on the back of the unfortunate incidents in terms of Ben Stokes missing out, no Chris Woakes – his record in the UK is exceptional, no Jofra Archer… if India can’t beat this England side, on the back of New Zealand winning here decently, they should go home, simple as that,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Vaughan further heaped praise on the Indian team and said that only Virat Kohli and Co have the potential to win all around the world at the moment.

“I just think that this Indian side has got pretty much everything. In my view, across the world, there are really good teams that can win at home quite consistently. There is only one team that I look at the moment that can win all around the world, and that is India. I think they have got absolutely everything in terms of skillset, leadership, drive… there aren’t many teams that have gone to Australia and won twice on the trot. They have to do it,” added Vaughan.