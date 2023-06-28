Home

‘If Rishabh Pant Is Playing, India Are Real Favorites In ODI World Cup’, Reckons Ex-Chief Selector

Krishnamachari Srikkanth feels that KL Rahul will be batting in the middle order for India in the ODI World Cup with Shubman Gill opening the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Kris Srikkanth scored 38 runs in the 1983 World Cup final against the West Indies. (Pic: Twitter/ KrisSrikkanth)

New Delhi: Former BCCI chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth reckoned that Rishabh Pant’s availability in India’s ODI World Cup 2023 squad will play a huge role for Rohit Sharma & Co. in the tournament. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper batter is currently on the road to recovery after he met with an accident last December.

Pant has been out of action since then and missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Indian Premier League and recently the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval in London. Srikkanth believed if Pant gets match fit before the ODI World Cup, it could straightaway put the hosts to be one of the favourites for the trophy which has been missing since 2011.

“We don’t know the real truth about Rishabh Pant. Because Rishabh Pant, if he was playing, I would have straightaway said that India are the real favourites for the World Cup. But I think obviously, Rishabh Pant’s fitness is questionable,” said Srikkanth.

“Nobody knows how fit will he be before the World Cup. I doubt it. Many people doubt if he will play the 2023 World Cup. Otherwise, the Rishabh Pant factor would have been very crucial,” he added. The Delhi wicketkeeper batter is recovering faster than usual and also constantly posting videos showing his progress and recovery journey.

Srikkanth also reckoned that KL Rahul will be the part of the India team and play in the middle order and Rohit Sharma will start the proceedings with Shubman Gill.

“So I believe guys like KL Rahul should be back in the middle order. KL Rahul has been fantastic. We have Rohit Sharma opening with Shubman Gill. Then we have Virat Kohli, who has been fantastic in this format and he has been in form. I believe India has got the capabilities of winning the World Cup,” Srikkanth concluded.

