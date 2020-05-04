Reacting on whether young Rishabh Pant should get a long rope or experienced Wriddhiman Saha should don the gloves in Tests, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who did not want to get into selection policies, said that age should not be criteria when it comes to selection if the player is fit and in form. Also Read - Suresh Raina Explains Difference Between Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli

"Whoever is good should be given a go. It is not about a youngster or such things. If Saha is fit and fit enough to deliver, he should be given a go. Similarly, if Pant is fit, he should be….let the team management decide. I am not saying Saha should be ahead of Pant or Pant should be ahead of Saha. Let the team management decide that," he said during an interview with IANS.

"If someone is fit, age criteria shouldn't come into play. So, to cut my answer short, if someone is fit, age criteria should not come into play and the team management should decide whoever needs to play," he pointed.

Citing the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by a year, Tendulkar also spoke on how the ICC World Test Championship could take the same route.

“I think so (need permutations and combinations to be worked out). With regards to the World Test Championship, if you see, the Olympics also has been postponed but it will still be called 2020 Olympics even though it will be now held in 2021. They are still calling it 2020 Olympics and in that way, we need to figure out a window where you know all these games which would have ideally happened at this time, how can we accommodate them in the future and yet continue with this championship,” he said.

With most sporting events canceled or postponed, cloud hovers over the T20 World Cup as well, which is slated to take place later in the year in Australia.