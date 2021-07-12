New Delhi: Former cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi feels that if India win the upcoming T20 World Cup it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri from the position of head coach. Shastri has been under a lot of scanners after failing to win the 2019 World Cup and 2021 World Test Championship. Under him, India have scripted some historical bilateral series win but the ICC trophy has been missing from a cabinet.Also Read - You Will Need to Guide Youngsters: Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Rahul Dravid's Advice

Sodhi said that Shastri has done well as the Indian coach but if the parameter is winning trophies then India have failed to do that.

"This is speculative for sure. It will be wrong to say that Ravi Shastri has not performed well. He has done quite well but if the parameter is winning trophies, we have not done that. But if the Indian team wins the T20 World Cup, it will be impossible to remove Ravi Shastri," Sodhi said during a discussion on India News.

Batting great Rahul Dravid has also come into the fray as an Indian coach as he has given the responsibility of coaching the reserve Indian team during the Sri Lanka tour as England as Shastri will be taking care of the senior squad for five-match series against England.

Shastri tenure as the Indian coach will end after the 2021 T20 World Cup which is now shifted to the UAE and Oman from India.

“He has done a decent job earlier as well and winning the trophy, something we have been waiting for, I think the purpose will be filled. But at the end of the day, the way Rahul bhai has gone to Sri Lanka as a coach and the board rejected the proposal of two additional batsmen, you get a somewhat different signal. If you ask me, there is pressure on Ravi bhai,” he added.

The five-match Test series against England will start from August 4.