“We all hope to find a quick solution to resume normal activity,” Nadal was quoted as saying by Tennis World. “So with regard to Roland-Garros in September, if we can play in optimal conditions and in complete safety for players who come from all over the world, everyone can participate, if all this is combined, then yes I will be there.”

“We replaced the terrace with Zoom, that’s how it is! There is nothing ‘else to do other than that right now. You have to do with what you have, and what you have today is meetings on Zoom and not on the Roland-Garros terrace,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nadal has reopened his tennis academy with the 19-time Grand Slam champion himself already resumed training.

“Finally we can back on the court, I’m happy to be back in my facility and I’m happy that kids can play too. They are delighted and it is the most important,” Nadal said.

The 33-year-old said he would like to see stadiums filled with fans and cannot settle for social distancing forever.

“I imagine the tracks and the full stadiums, which is how I like to see them. You have to be patient and find the medicine, but I don’t believe in looking for new normality,” he said.

The new normality will be the one that we accept. We like to see people, hug each other, share with people … and we have to look for this again. We cannot settle for just eternally complying with distancing measures” – the former World number 1 explained,” he added.