‘If There’s No Hunger, Then There’s No Point Playing Them’, Rohit Sharma’s Blunt Take On Youngsters’ Approach In Test Cricket

Tema India register an iconic series win against England under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma lead a team full of young players to a stunning five-wicket win against Ben Stokes’ England in the fourth Test at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, on February 26. The hosts also clinched the series 3-1 with this historic win. This is also the first series loss of the English players since the rise of Bazball. The Indian captain also talked about only picking players who have the hunger to play red-ball cricket and that it is not easy to taste success in Test cricket.

“It’s a tough format and if you want success and if you want to excel, then hunger is very important. We will only give chances to the ones, who have that hunger. You eventually get to know who doesn’t have that hunger to play Tests,” Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

“The ones who want to play, have the hunger to perform, play in tough conditions, will be given preference. If there’s no hunger, then there’s no point playing them. I don’t see anyone who doesn’t have that hunger. If you don’t make use of opportunities, they will go. The ones who perform and help teams win, they get more attention,” added Rohit.

India’s win in the fourth Test was fashioned by knocks of 90 and 39 not out from Dhruv Jurel, while sharing a crucial 76-run stand for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep Yadav in the first innings and a decisive 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Shubman Gill, who made 55 not out.

With the ball, debutant fast-bowler Akash Deep took three wickets on day one, followed by Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep taking 5-51 and 4-22 respectively in the second innings, to give India their 17th consecutive Test series win at home.

