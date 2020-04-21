Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who played a lot of his cricket under the leadership of Wasim Akram said he would have destroyed the latter if he was asked to fix matches. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar's Anecdote About Nicknaming Mohammed Kaif Will Leave You in Splits

“I was watching few matches of the 1990s and I was amazed to see how Wasim Akram got Pakistan through impossible situations with his brilliant bowling. I will say it very clear that if Wasim Akram had asked me to do match-fixing, I would have destroyed him or even kill him. But he never said such a thing to me,” Shoaib Akhtar said as quoted by The Tribune Pakistan. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Message On Domestic Violence Amid Coronavirus Lockdown is Important | WATCH VIDEO

Hailing Akram’s greatness with the ball, Akhtar recalled how the former skipper allowed him to bowl from his preferred end despite having picked more wickets. Also Read - Ishant Sharma Recalls How MS Dhoni Gave Ravindra Jadeja an Earful During IPL Qualifier 2 vs CSK

“I played with him for seven to eight years and I can quote many instances where he gave me cover by taking the responsibility of picking up the top-order wickets while leaving the tailenders for me. He even let me bowl from my preferred bowling even though he had a lot more wickets that I did. After watching these old matches, I called him and apologised to for not truly appreciating his greatness while playing with him,” he added.

The 44-year-old, who was arguably the fastest bowler to have played the game, recently proposed India-Pakistan charity matches in Dubai to help raise funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.