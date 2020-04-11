Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to a standstill, Pakistan cricketer Azhar Ali on Saturday said that he is mentally prepared for pay-cuts if the need arises. In a video interaction with the media, the top-order batsman said that he and his teammates understand the seriousness of the situation and are ready for pay-cuts. Also Read - Varun Dhawan's Relative Has Coronavirus, Actor Says, 'Until it Happens to Someone You Know, You Don't Take it Seriously'

“It is not a good situation for any country and we know that if this lockdown situation continued for a few months, the Board might ask us to take pay cuts in the old or new central contacts,” Azhar said. Also Read - Coronavirus: 1,920 Deaths in US in Last 24 Hours, First Country to Register 20,000 Fatalities

“If such a situation arises that we are asked to take pay cuts we are mentally prepared for it and we will sit down with the Board and take the best decisions.” Also Read - Entertainment News Today, April 12: Shaza Morani Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19, Zoa And Karim Continue to be Hospitalised

Ali said that in the future if the situation of playing in front of empty stadiums, discussions can take place regarding it. He said that it can happen but there cannot be any compromise with the health of the citizens.

“Yes at some stage if this situation persists the option of playing in front of empty stadiums can be discussed but only if proper health and preventive measures are put in place by authorities for all stakeholders,” he added.

“It is unfortunate that fans are not watching any action even on TV and if cricket is played behind closed doors, it will provide fans with an opportunity to (at least) watch some cricket, but the health of the public should not be compromised,” he said.