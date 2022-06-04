New Delhi: During Mumbai Indians’ dismal run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022, fans were heavily disappointed as Sachin Tendulkar’s left-arm pacer son Arjun Tendulkar didn’t get any playing time in the 15th edition of the league. Fans have termed him as the only guy who has been on the wrong side of nepotism. The 22-year old Arjun wowed everyone during the nets, one of which a video of him cleaning up Ishan Kishan in the nets became the talk of the town.Also Read - Wasim Akram Turns 56: We Look At His Top Five Wickets | Video

Former India and World Cup winning skipper Kapil Dev has urged everyone not to put pressure on the youngster and let him enjoy his cricket. Also Read - Arjun Tendulkar Needs to Work on His Batting And Fielding - Shane Bond on MI Youngster

“Why is everyone talking about him? Because he is Sachin Tendulkar’s son. Let him play his own cricket and do not compare with Sachin. To have a Tendulkar name has perks and disadvantages as well. Don Bradman’s son changed his name because he could not soak that kind of pressure. He removed the sir name Bradman because everyone expected him to turn out like his father,” Dev told on Uncut. Also Read - Virender Sehwag Makes Big Revelation; Confesses Wanted to Retire After MS Dhoni Dropped Him, But Sachin Tendulkar Changed His Mind

The legendary Indian all-rounder told that if Arjun can become even 50 percent of his father, there is nothing better than that.

“Don’t put pressure on Arjun. He is a young boy. Who are we to say anything to him when he has the great Sachin as his father? But I would still just like to tell him one thing… Go and enjoy yourself. No need to prove anything. If you can become even 50 percent like your father… there is nothing better. When the name Tendulkar comes up, our expectations rise because Sachin was such a great,” he added.