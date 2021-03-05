This means an accidental handball that gives an advantage to a teammate to score a goal or create a goal-scoring chance will be allowed from July 1. According to the new rule, it would not be considered to be a handball. Now, the AGM came together and discussed this issue on Friday following a season marred by VAR controversies. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Khabib Nurmagomedov His BIGGEST Worry in Life

An IFAB statement read: "As the interpretation of handball incidents has not always been consistent due to incorrect applications of the law, the members confirmed that not every touch of a player's hand/arm with the ball is an offence."

It added: "Accidental handball that leads to a team-mate scoring a goal or having a goal-scoring opportunity will no longer be considered an offence."

With the new rule in place from July 1, the referees would have to use their judgement to make decisions during a match. The new law in place means that every touch of the ball with the hand would not be considered a handball.

The issue regarding the rule came to light once again on Thursday when Fulham was denied the equaliser against Tottenham after Josh Maja’s effort was ruled out when the ball hit the hand of team-mate Mario Lemina from a Davinson Sanchez clearance would have stood.

Fulham boss Scott Parker slammed the rule after it denied them a goal. After the match, he said: “I understand why the goal was not given and that’s the rule. I don’t agree with the rule. I am not complaining about that, the referee is acting to the rule. We have VAR so you can look back and see if there is a clear advantage. I don’t think we did.”