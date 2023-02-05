  • Home
Iftikhar Ahmed achieved the feat in the final over of Quetta Gladiators' innings in a PSL exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi.

Updated: February 5, 2023 3:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

Iftikhar Ahmed was playing for Quetta Gladiators in a PSL exhibition match. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Quetta Gladiators batter Iftikhar Ahmed made the headlines by hitting six sixes in an over off Wahab Riaz in a Pakistan Super League exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. Interestingly, Riaz is the caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab province of Pakistan.

Also Read:

Iftikhar feat came in the final over of the innings as he finished on an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls. Gladiators posted 184 in 20 overs. Earlier, Riaz gave Zalmi a stunning start by dismissing Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over.

Iftikhar last played in the Bangladesh Premier League. Khushdil Shah scored the second-highest score of 36 runs for Quetta Gladiators

Published Date: February 5, 2023 3:06 PM IST

