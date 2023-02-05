Home

Iftikhar Ahmed Smashes Sports Minister Wahab Riaz For Six Sixes In An Over | Watch Video

Iftikhar Ahmed achieved the feat in the final over of Quetta Gladiators' innings in a PSL exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi.

New Delhi: Quetta Gladiators batter Iftikhar Ahmed made the headlines by hitting six sixes in an over off Wahab Riaz in a Pakistan Super League exhibition match against Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday. Interestingly, Riaz is the caretaker Sports Minister of Punjab province of Pakistan.

6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 6⃣ 💪 Iftikhar goes big in the final over of the innings! 🔥 Watch Live ➡️ https://t.co/xOrGZzkfvl pic.twitter.com/CDSMFoayoZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 5, 2023

Iftikhar feat came in the final over of the innings as he finished on an unbeaten 94 off 50 balls. Gladiators posted 184 in 20 overs. Earlier, Riaz gave Zalmi a stunning start by dismissing Ahsan Ali and Umar Akmal in the second over.

Iftikhar last played in the Bangladesh Premier League. Khushdil Shah scored the second-highest score of 36 runs for Quetta Gladiators