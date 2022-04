IGM vs DCS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 toss between Interglobe Marine and DCC Starlets will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time – 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: Fancode

IGM vs DCS My Dream11 Team

Sandeep Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Shaurya Singh, Ronak Panoly(VC), CP Rizwan, Shahnawaz Khan(C), Shamim Ali, Asif Mumtaz, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Zahid.

IGM vs DCS Probable Playing XI

Interglobe Marine: Sandeep Singh (WK), Asif Khan, Yasir Kaleem, Vishnu Sukumaran, CP Rizwan, Touqeer Riyasat, Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid, Shahnawaz Khan, Harry Bharwal, Muhammad Taimoor.

DCC Starlets: Vaibhav Vaswani (WK), Ammar Badami, Punya Mehra, Shaurya Singh, Rameez Shahzad, Ronak Panoly, Adithya Shetty, Shamim Ali, Nilansh Keswani, Harshit Seth, Jash Giyanani.