IGM vs TVS Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

IGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 9:30 PM IST April 17, Sunday:Also Read - FDD vs AJH Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Fantasy Hints Plate Semi Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Fair Deal Defenders vs Ajman Heroes, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 9:30 PM IST April 16, Saturday

Here is the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and IGM vs TVS Dream11 Team Prediction, IGM vs TVS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, IGM vs TVS Playing 11s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping Fantasy Playing Tips – Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022. Also Read - RKE vs DUA Dream11 Team Prediction, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 T20 Series Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Rehan Khan Events vs Dubai Aviators, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah at 09:30 PM IST April 10, Sunday

TOSS – The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 toss between Interglobe Marine vs The Vision Shipping will take place at 9:00 PM (IST).

Time – 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live streaming: Fancode

IGM vs TVS My Dream11 Team

Sandy Sandeep, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Saqib Mahmood-I, Sajjad Ali-Hashmi, Salman Khan Jr, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid

Captain: Saqib Mahmood-I Vice Captain: CP Rizwan

IGM vs TVS Playing XI

Interglobe Marine: Sandy Sandeep, Asif Khan, CP Rizwan, Yasir Kaleem, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Amjad Gul, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Asif Mumtaz(C), Attaullah, Mohammad Zahid

The Vision Shipping: Saqib Mahmood-I(C), Sajjad Ali-Hashmi, Salman Khan Jr, Mohammad Nadeem, Sami Ur Rahman, Fayyaz Ahmed, Ali Abid, Shahbaz Ali, Jawad Ghani, Irad Ali, Muhammad Rohid