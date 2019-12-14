Sam Billings has taken break from franchise cricket after he was snubbed from England’s limited-overs squads for the tour of South Africa on Friday.

Billings has had a an unfortunate past year as a shoulder injury at the start of the season ruled him out of England’s world cup squad despite being one of the front-runners. Later in the year, he was also released by his Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings ahead of the auction slated for next week.

Billings was named England vice-captain for their five-match T20I series in New Zealand. However, he failed to make a major impact with 34 runs in five innings that included three not-outs.

After the England squads were named, Billings wished them best while also expressing his disappointment at missing the cut. “All the best to the lads heading to South Africa,” Billings wrote on Twitter. “Huge amount of depth esp [sic] in the white ball game atm. Of course disappointed not to be involved but wish the boys all the best. Will be working hard to get back in the mix (in all formats) in the near future!

He added, “On a personal level, I have chosen to pull out of any franchise cricket this winter as well to focus/freshen up for a big year with @KentCricket. Very fortunate to have played all over the last few years & a break from the game to refresh I feel is the best decision.”

The 28-year-old Billings made his international debut in June 2015 and has since played 15 ODIs and 26 T20Is.