Misleading media narration has been circulated over the team's preparation in Doha where Head Coach Mr. Igor Stimac's comments have been misinterpreted. The team management including along with the AIFF are grateful to the Qatar FA for their helping hand to help the Blue Tigers prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers scheduled for June.

The current pandemic situation has led to certain health parameters which needs to adhere to. Under such circumstances we need to be extra careful and follow the social and health guidelines.

Gaffer Stimac clarified: "There has been some misleading media narration over our team's preparation in Doha wherein my comments have been misinterpreted. From a personal and professional standpoint, myself, my team including all the players are extremely grateful to the Qatar FA for their cooperation in their quest to help us prepare for the forthcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifiers slated in June. In fact, without their help, our preparatory camp may not have kicked-off at all. The current pandemic situation is an unfortunate one, and there are certain health parameters which everyone needs to adhere to. Under such circumstances we need to be extra careful and follow the social and health guidelines set in Qatar which the entire squad is catering to. We are looking forward to the Qualifiers in June, and the boys are keen to put up a good show, all in an effort to bring some hope and smiles to the people back home in India."

India will take on Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan on 3rd, 7th and 15th June respectively. India’s first match will be against the hosts, Qatar and in their reverse fixture the Blue Tigers managed to held the current Asian Champions for a goalless draw.