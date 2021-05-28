National football team coach Igor Stimac’s tenure was on Friday extended till September by All India Football Federation’s technical committee, which appointed Savio Medeira as interim technical director in place of the outgoing Isac Doru. Also Read - Former Indian Footballer Renedy Singh Engage in Relentless COVID-19 relief work for Manipur

While Croatian World Cupper Stimac got extension, Doru did not get one after his contract expired around the same time as the Indian senior team head coach.

" The committee unanimously decided to extend national team head coach Igor Stimac's contract till September 2021," the AIFF said in a release after its technical committee's virtual meeting.

One of the most high-profile coaches to manage the Indian men’s national football team, Stimac was appointed to the top post in May 2019 for a two-year term.

Stimac is in charge of the national team’s preparation in Doha for India’s forthcoming matches in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. The matches are slated to be played from June 3 onwards.

The contract of Stimac, who had coached Croatia to the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, was valid till May 15.

Already out of contention for a World Cup berth, India will face Asian champions Qatar on June 3 before taking on Bangladesh (June 7) and Afghanistan (June 15) in their remaining group E matches, with an aim to qualify for the 2023 Asian Cup in China.

The playoffs of the Asian Cup Qualifiers are scheduled to be held in September.