Igor Stimac Says ‘I Will Do It Again’ After India Coach Sees Red For Interrupting Pakistan Player In IND Vs PAK Tie

Following Igor Stimac's actions, players and officials from both India and Pakistan engaged in a small fight during SAFF Championship 2023 opener.

Igor Stimac on the sidelines during India vs Pakistan match. (Image: Twitter)

Bengaluru: India head coach Igor Stimac was sent off after he tried to interrupt a Pakistan player’s actions during the SAFF Championship opener on Wednesday and said he ‘will do it again’ to protect his players against ‘unjustified decisions’.

In a rain-drenched high-voltage India vs Pakistan encounter at the the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Stimac deliberately tried to interfere when Pakistan defender Abdullah Iqbal was ready to make a throw-in just before the half time whistle.

Stimac’s actions resulted a fight between the players and officials of both teams forcing a brief delay in the game. Referee Prajwal Chhetri and other match officials had to intervene to separate the intensely sparring individuals.

“Football is all about passion, especially when you defend the colours of your country. You can hate or love me for my actions yesterday, but I am a warrior and I will do it again when needed to protect our boys on the pitch against unjustified decisions,” Stimac tweeted.

While Stimac was given marching orders, Pakistan manager Shahzad Anwar, player Rahis Nabi and India defender Sandesh Jhingan were also shown yellow cards for getting involved in the fight. Assistant coach Mahesh Gawli stood on the sideline in the absence of Stimac.

Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri added another hattrick to his glittering career and also extended his tally to 90 international goals. Udanta Singh scored the fourth as India hammered the arch-rivals to pocket two crucial points.

After rout of Pakistan, India assistant coach Gawli said the red card might appear a bit harsh on his senior, but the referee had to go by the book. “Yeah, it was an offence that if you go by the book often attracts a red card. But yeah, but then we feel that it might have been a bit harsh on the coach,” Gawli had said during the post-match press conference.

