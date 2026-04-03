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IGPL 2026: Yuvraj Singh launches squads for 10 franchises, backs team format to boost golf in India

IGPL 2026: Yuvraj Singh launches squads for 10 franchises, backs team format to boost golf in India

IGPL announces full squads for its 10 franchises, as Yuvraj Singh backs the team format and Uttam Singh Mundy stresses the need to grow golf and promote sports tourism in the country.

Yuvraj Singh launches IGPL squads for 10 franchises

IGPL 2026: The AM Green India Golf Premier League (IGPL) has officially launched the full squads for all ten franchises in New Delhi, marking a major step forward for the league as it brings together professional golfers from around the world for the upcoming season.

The announcement was made at a grand event held at The Oberoi, New Delhi, where Yuvraj Singh and IGPL CEO Uttam Singh Mundy unveiled the 10 franchise. Speaking on the need to promote golf for the growth of the sport and tourism in the country, Mundy emphasized the significance of promoting golf. Yuvraj Singh also spoke about how the introduction of a team format gives a “new dimension” to a sport traditionally played individually.

During the unveiling event, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister for Tourism, congratulated the IGPL for its ambitious plan to bring in nearly US$2 billion (approximately Rs 16,600,00,00,000 crore). to develop world-class golf tourism infrastructure across India.

He termed the initiative a significant milestone for the country’s sports tourism sector, calling it a strong signal of India’s growing stature as a premium global destination.

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Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shekhawat said, “The Indian Golf Premier League’s pledge to bring two billion dollars of investment into golf tourism infrastructure is not merely a sporting initiative – it is a strategic contribution to Brand India. Nations like Mauritius, Vietnam, and South Africa have demonstrated how golf can transform landscapes into internationally coveted destinations, attracting high-net-worth visitors and year-round tourism revenue. IGPL is now positioning India to lead that story in Asia.”

“Prime Minister Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 demands that we build infrastructure that attracts global capital and creates enduring employment.”

IGPL 2026 will comprise 15 events

The season will comprise 15 events, of which ten will be in franchise home cities in India, and five will be overseas. The first batch of international events is scheduled for Mauritius, South Africa, and Democratic Republic of Congo later this month

Each franchise will field a four-member team. At every event, players will compete for individual prizes from a Rs 1.5 crore pool while also contributing to their team’s performance. The best two scores from each team per day will count towards the standings, with points accumulated throughout the season to determine the top three teams at the end.

Star India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Co-founder of IGPL, said, “The team component will make the game exciting with its fast pace. I am thrilled by the plans to grow the game, which holds so much potential.”

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO of IGPL, said, “We are hosting 15 events spread out over the year. The periods between IGPL events will allow our players to compete in international events on the International Series, Asian Tour, and other global Tours. Our goal is to see them reach the highest levels, including the International Series and the LIV Golf League.”

He also underlined that the core focus of the IGPL lies in expanding the reach of the sport, adding that the league is committed to driving the growth of golf at all levels.

“We will enhance the golf ecosystem by increasing the number of golf courses and driving ranges to make the sport accessible to all. Our ‘Golf on Wheels’ programme will see large vehicles equipped with gear and coaches visiting schools to promote the game at the grassroots level.”

The IGPL Franchise Squads are as follows:

Atri Mumbai GC: Aman Raj, Udayan Mane, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu

Auro Realty Goa GC: Varun Chopra, Saarthak Chhibber, Aalaap I L and Kanav Chauhan

Flying Man Kolkata GC: Varun Parikh, Sukhman Singh, Syed Saqib Ahmed and Kartik Sharma

Green Fuels Vizag GC: Manav Shah, Dharma M, Milind Soni and Danish Verma

Golf Konnekt Bengaluru: Veer Ganapathy, Sunhit Bishnoi, Trishul Chinnappa and Sudhir Sharma

Honer Homes Gurugram GC: Pukhraj Singh Gill, Shaurya Binu, Shat Mishra and Digraj Singh Gill

Krishna Punjab GC: Karandeep Singh Kochhar, Kapil Kumar, Harendra Gupta and C Muniyappa

Phoenix Hyderabad GC: Sachin Baisoya, Raghav Chugh, Arjun Bhatti and Ranjit Singh

RVR Delhi GC: Shiv Kapur, Aryan Roopa Anand, Chiragh Kumar, Gaurav Ghei

Vimtra Chennai GC: Gaganjeet Bhullar, Yashas Chandra M S, Samarth Dwivedi and Harshjeet Singh Sethie

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