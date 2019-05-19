Welsh international Gareth Bale has probably played his final match for Real Madrid. The winger’s future at the club has been obscure after another lowly season and he has failed to deliver in terms of goals.

In a recent press conference, club head coach Zinedine Zidane implied that Bale’s career at Santiago Bernabeu is past and not the future.

He said: ‘He (Bale) has won a lot here but we live for the present and the future. We will not forget the past but we have to live for the day today.

‘I have counted on other players in more in recent weeks, and if I had a fourth substitute today I would not have brought him on.

‘I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times.’

When asked if he would be working with Bale again in the future, Zidane did not give a concrete answer. ‘I don’t know what will happen. Lately I have picked other players. Anything could happen,’ he said.

However, according to a report by Dailymail, Bale has no intention of walking out of the club with three years remaining on his contract and he would only take a transfer when a club pays his 17 million wage request.

Real Madrid’s season ended on a low with a defeat against Betis on Sunday, which was the club’s 17th loss this season.

Despite the fact that Bale is currently the club’s second-highest goalscorer, he was not brought on in the final match, despite a deficit. When asked why, Zidane said: ‘Because someone else came on instead.’

According to Radioestadio, when asked about his future at the club Bale was quoted as saying: “I’ve got three years contract left. If they want me to go they’ll have to pay me €17m a year. Otherwise, I’ll stay. Doesn’t matter if I don’t play, I’ll just play golf.”