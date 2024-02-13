Home

ILT20 2024, ABD vs DUB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals, Eliminator In India

ABD vs DUB Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Eliminator live streaming and telecast details in India.

ABD vs DUB Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, ABD vs DUB Live Streaming: Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are going to compete against David Warner-led Dubai Capitals in the Eliminator of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 13. The winner of this match will qualify for the Qualifier 2 and will face the loser of MI Emirates and Gulf Giants.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals In India

What time is Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match will be played on Tuesday (February 13) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match going to be played?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match?

Live streaming of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Joe Clarke, Alishan Sharafu, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Sagar Kalyan, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Sam Hain, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Matiullah Khan

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Ben Dunk, Dasun Shanaka, Scott Kuggeleijn, Olly Stone, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell, Vriitya Aravind, Rahul Chopra, Abdul Ghaffar

