Home

Sports

ILT20 2024, ABD vs EMI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Match 6 In India

ILT20 2024, ABD vs EMI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates, Match 6 In India

ABD vs EMI Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 6 live streaming and telecast details in India.

ABD vs EMI Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, ABD vs EMI Live Streaming: Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders is going to compete against Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates in match 6 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 23. ABD would like to earn their second consecutive win and stay on top of the points table. On the contrary, The Emirates would be eyeing a better position.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates In India

You may like to read

What time is Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match will be played on Tuesday (January 23) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match going to be played?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match?

Live streaming of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Charith Asalanka, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Will Smeed, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Asif Khan, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Kusal Perera, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.