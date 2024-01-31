Home

ILT20 2024, ABD vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants, Match 16 In India

ABD vs GUL Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, ABD vs GUL Live Streaming: Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are going to compete against James Vince-led Gulf Giants in match 16 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 31. Currently, both teams have 4 points but the Knights are at the last spot of the points table and the Giants are sitting on the third spot.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants In India

What time is Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match will be played on Wednesday (January 31) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match going to be played?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match on TV?

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match?

Live streaming of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants match will be available on the Zee5 app and website

Squads

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Alishan Sharafu, Sam Hain, Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine(c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange, Ali Khan, Ravi Bopara, Charith Asalanka, Joshua Little, Andries Gous, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan

Gulf Giants: Jamie Smith(w), James Vince(c), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Usman Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zuhaib Zubair, Richard Gleeson, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Saurabh Netravalkar, Karim Janat, Blessing Muzarabani, Sanchit Sharma, Rehan Ahmed, Aayan Afzal Khan

