Home

Sports

ILT20 2024, DUB vs ABD Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 8 In India

ILT20 2024, DUB vs ABD Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 8 In India

DUB vs EMI Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 8 live streaming and telecast details in India.

DUB vs ABD Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, DUB vs ABD Live Streaming: David Warner’s Dubai Capitals is going to compete against Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 8 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 25. Both teams have only one win in the tournament so far and would like to put more wins in front of their name

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders In India

You may like to read

What time is Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match?

The Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be played on Thursday (January 25) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match going to be played?

The Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match on TV?

The Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match?

Live streaming of Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Rahul Chopra, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali, Ben Duckett

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Bopara, Marchant de Lange, Joe Clarke, Charith Asalanka, Jake Lintott, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sabir Ali Rao, Brandon McMullen, Sagar Kalyan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.