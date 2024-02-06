Home

ILT20 2024, DUB vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Match 24 In India

DUB vs GU Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 24 live streaming and telecast details in India.

ILT20 2024, DUB vs GUL Live Streaming: David Warner’s Dubai Capitals are going to compete against James Vince-led Gulf Giants in match 24 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 6. Currently, both teams have 6 points, and winning this match will put them in the third spot in the points table.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants In India

What time is Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match?

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be played on Tuesday (February 6) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match going to be played?

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match on TV?

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match?

Live streaming of Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Vriitya Aravind, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Lynn, Jordan Cox, Shimron Hetmyer, Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Saurabh Netravalkar, Richard Gleeson, Karim Janat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan, Rehan Ahmed

