ILT20 2024, DUB vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 2 In India

ILT20 2024, DUB vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 2 In India

DUB vs GUL Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Qualifier 2 live streaming and telecast details in India.

DUB vs GUL Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, DUB vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants, Qualifier 2 In India: David Warner’s Dubai Capitals are going to compete against James Vince-led Gulf Giants in the Qualifier 2 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on February 15. The winner of this match will face MI Emirates in the final of the tournament.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants In India

What time is Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match?

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be played on Thursday (February 15) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match going to be played?

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match on TV?

The Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match?

Live streaming of Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Rahul Chopra, Vriitya Aravind, Ben Dunk, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, George Munsey, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan

