ILT20 2024, DUB vs SJH Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 5 In India

DUB vs SJH Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 5 live streaming and telecast details in India.

DUB vs SJH Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, DUB vs SJH Live Streaming: David Warner’s Dubai Capitals are going to compete against Tom Kohler-Cadmore-led Sharjah Warriors in match 5 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 22. Currently, DUB are sitting on top of the table and would like to secure the second straight win. On the contrary, SJH would like to open their account.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors In India

What time is Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match?

The Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match will be played on Monday (January 22) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match going to be played?

The Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match on TV?

The Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match?

Live streaming of Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriors match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Billings, Rovman Powell, Sikandar Raza, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Rahul Chopra(w), Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Paul van Meekeren, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanaka, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Mohsin, Max Holden, Vriitya Aravind, Nuwan Thushara

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Daniel Sams, Lewis Gregory, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Basil Hameed, Chris Woakes, Christopher Sole, Muhammad Jawadullah, Maheesh Theekshana, Qais Ahmad, Joe Denly, Mark Deyal, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Nilansh Keswani, Mark Watt

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.