Home

Sports

ILT20 2024, DUB vs VIP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Match 17 In India

ILT20 2024, DUB vs VIP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers, Match 17 In India

DUB vs VIP Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 17 live streaming and telecast details in India.

DUB vs VIP Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, DUB vs VIP Live Streaming: David Warner’s Dubai Capitals are going to compete against Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers in match 17 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 1. Both teams are at the bottom of the standings with four points each and would be eyeing a better position in the points table.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers In India

You may like to read

What time is Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match?

The Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match will be played on Thursday (February 1) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match going to be played?

The Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match on TV?

The Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match?

Live streaming of Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers match will be available on the Zee5 app and website

Squads

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Max Holden, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Haider Ali, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Dasun Shanaka, Paul van Meekeren, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Mohsin, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Vriitya Aravind, Nuwan Thushara, Rahul Chopra, Abdul Ghaffar

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan(w), Ali Naseer, Sherfane Rutherford, Shaheen Afridi, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Dinesh Chandimal, Tymal Mills, Sheldon Cottrell, Nathan Sowter, Shadab Khan, Aryan Lakra, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Gus Atkinson, Karthik Meiyappan, Tanish Suri

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.