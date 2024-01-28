Home

ILT20 2024, EMI vs ABD Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 12 In India

EMI vs ABD Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 12 live streaming and telecast details in India.

EMI vs ABD Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, EMI vs ABD Live Streaming: Nicholas Pooran’s MI Emirates are going to face Sunil Narine-led Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 12 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 28. EMI are currently on the top of the points table and would try to solidify it with another win. On the other hand, ABD will be eyeing a better position on the points table.

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders In India

What time is MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match?

The MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be played on Thursday (January 28) from 4:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match going to be played?

The MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match on TV?

The MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match?

Live streaming of MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Kusal Perera, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Trent Boult, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu, Andries Gous(w), Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Sunil Narine(c), David Willey, Matiullah Khan, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Ravi Bopara, Joe Clarke, Joshua Little, Jake Lintott, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Adhitya Shetty, Sabir Ali, Sagar Kalyan

