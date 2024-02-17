Home

ILT20 2024, EMI vs DUB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals, Final In India

EMI vs DUB Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Final live streaming and telecast details in India.

EMI vs DUB Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, EMI vs DUB Live Streaming: Nicholas Pooran’s MI Emirates are going to compete against David Warner-led Dubai Capitals in the Final of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 17. This is the final of season 2 of ILT20 and the winner will lift the coveted trophy.

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals In India

What time is MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match?

The MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match will be played on Thursday (February 15) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match going to be played?

The MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match on TV?

The MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match?

Live streaming of MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, McKenny Clarke, Chris Benjamin, Will Smeed, Asif Khan, Dan Mousley, Monank Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Jordan Thompson, Ambati Rayudu, Reece Topley, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan

Dubai Capitals: Tom Banton, Max Holden, Leus du Plooy, Tom Abell, Sam Billings(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Dasun Shanaka, Akif Raja, Olly Stone, Scott Kuggeleijn, Haider Ali, Zahir Khan, Abdul Ghaffar, Rahul Chopra, Vriitya Aravind, Ben Dunk, Roelof van der Merwe, Kane Richardson, Paul van Meekeren, George Munsey, Richard Ngarava, Rovman Powell

