ILT20 2024, EMI vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Eliminator In India

EMI vs GUL Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Qualifier 1 live streaming and telecast details in India.

EMI vs GUL Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, EMI vs GUL Live Streaming: Kieron Pollard’s MI Emirates are going to compete against James Vince-led Gulf Giants in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 14. The winner of this match will straight away reach the final and the losing side will face Dubai Capitals in the Qualifier 2.

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants In India

What time is MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be played on Wednesday (February 14) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match going to be played?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match on TV?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match?

Live streaming of MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Andre Fletcher, Chris Benjamin(w), Dan Mousley, Kieron Pollard(c), Jordan Thompson, Dwayne Bravo, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Trent Boult, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Reece Topley, Monank Patel, Ambati Rayudu, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Jordan Cox, Chris Lynn, Shimron Hetmyer, Jamie Smith(w), Gerhard Erasmus, Jamie Overton, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Zuhaib Zubair, Blessing Muzarabani, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Usman Khan

