ILT20 2024, EMI vs GUL Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants, Match 4 In India

EMI vs GUL Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 4 live streaming and telecast details in India.

EMI vs GUL Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, EMI vs GUL Live Streaming: Nicholas Pooran’s MI Emirates is going to compete against James Vince’s Gulf Giants in match 4 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on January 21. Gulf Giants would try to secure their second straight win of the season. On the contrary, Emirates would try to open their account.

Here are the details of when and where to watch MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants In India

What time is MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be played on Sunday (January 21) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match going to be played?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Where can I watch MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match on TV?

The MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match?

Live streaming of MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

MI Emirates: Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Will Smeed, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Zahoor Khan, Trent Boult, Kusal Perera, Odean Smith, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Rohid Khan

Gulf Giants: James Vince(c), Usman Khan, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Karim Janat, Aayan Afzal Khan, Dominic Drakes, Chris Jordan, Jamie Overton, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn, Carlos Brathwaite, Richard Gleeson, Saurabh Netravalkar, Sanchit Sharma, Gerhard Erasmus, Rehan Ahmed, Zuhaib Zubair

