ILT20 2024, SJH vs ABD Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Match 23 In India

SJH vs ABD Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 23 live streaming and telecast details in India.

ILT20 2024, SJH vs ABD Live Streaming: Lewis Gregory-led Sharjah Warriors are going to compete against Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in match 23 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on February 5. ABD will have the chance to secure the second spot on the points table. On the contrary, the Warriors are currently at the bottom of the table and will have the chance to get hold of the second or third spot after winning this match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders In India

What time is Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be played on Monday (February 5) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match going to be played?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match on TV?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match?

Live streaming of Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders match will be available on the Zee5 app and website

Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Johnson Charles, Mark Deyal, Sean Williams, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory(c), Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Mark Watt, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Joe Denly, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Junaid Siddique, Martin Guptill, Kusal Mendis, Christopher Sole, Qais Ahmad, Dilshan Madushanka, Nilansh Keswani

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Joe Clarke, Michael-Kyle Pepper(w), Alishan Sharafu, Sagar Kalyan, Sam Hain, Laurie Evans, Imad Wasim, Andre Russell, David Willey, Sunil Narine(c), Joshua Little, Ali Khan, Matiullah Khan, Marchant de Lange, Andries Gous, Ravi Bopara, Adhitya Shetty, Jake Lintott

