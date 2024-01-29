Home

Sports

ILT20 2024, SJH vs DUB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Match 14 In India

ILT20 2024, SJH vs DUB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals, Match 14 In India

SJH vs DUB Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 14 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SJH vs DUB Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, SJH vs DUB Live Streaming: Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Sharjah Warriors is going to compete against David Warner-led Dubai Capitals in match 14 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on January 29. Currently, both teams have four points and would like to add more wins in front of their names.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals In India

You may like to read

What time is Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match will be played on Monday (January 29) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match going to be played?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match on TV?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match?

Live streaming of Sharjah Warriors vs Dubai Capitals match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka, Qais Ahmad, Christopher Sole, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Mark Watt, Mark Deyal, Nilansh Keswani

Dubai Capitals: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), David Warner(c), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Rahul Chopra, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Vriitya Aravind, Haider Ali

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.