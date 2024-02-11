Home

ILT20 2024, SJH vs VIP Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers, Match 30 In India

SJH vs VIP Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 30 live streaming and telecast details in India.

SJH vs VIP Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, SJH vs VIP Live Streaming: Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Sharjah Warriors are going to compete against Colin Munro-led Desert Vipers in match 30 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on February 11. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the table and would like to add some more wins to their names.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers In India

What time is Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match will be played on Friday (February 11) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match going to be played?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match on TV?

The Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match?

Live streaming of Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Sharjah Warriors: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Liam Livingstone, Martin Guptill, Joe Denly, Sean Williams, Daniel Sams, James Fuller, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Nilansh Keswani, Basil Hameed, Lewis Gregory, Christopher Sole, Mark Watt, Mark Deyal

Desert Vipers: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Daniel Lawrence, Colin Munro(c), Sam Curran, Adam Hose, Michael Jones, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Sowter, Matheesha Pathirana, Azam Khan, Luke Wood, Tymal Mills, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Bas de Leede, Karthik Meiyappan, Gus Atkinson, Tanish Suri

