ILT20 2024, VIP vs DUB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals, Match 27 In India

VIP vs DUB Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 27 live streaming and telecast details in India.

VIP vs DUB Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, VIP vs DUB Live Streaming: Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers are going to compete against David Warner’s Dubai Capitals in match 27 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on February 9. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the table and the winner of this match will have the chance to climb to the fourth spot.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals In India

What time is Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match?

The Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match will be played on Friday (February 9) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match going to be played?

The Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match on TV?

The Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match?

Live streaming of Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Desert Vipers: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro(c), Adam Hose, Azam Khan(w), Ali Naseer, Luke Wood, Mohammad Amir, Matheesha Pathirana, Nathan Sowter, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Karthik Meiyappan, Gus Atkinson, Tanish Suri

Dubai Capitals: David Warner(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ben Dunk, Sam Billings, Sikandar Raza, Rovman Powell, Rahul Chopra, Jason Holder, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akif Raja, Dushmantha Chameera, Kane Richardson, Vriitya Aravind, Max Holden, Paul van Meekeren, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali

