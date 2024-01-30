Home

VIP vs EMI Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 15 live streaming and telecast details in India.

VIP vs EMI (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, VIP vs EMI Live Streaming: Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers are going to take on Nicholas Pooran-led MI Emirates in match 15 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, on January 30. Currently, EMI are sitting at the top of the points table. On the contrary, Desert Vipers are at the bottom.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates In India

What time is Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match?

The Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match will be played on Tuesday (January 30) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match going to be played?

The Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where can I watch Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match on TV?

The Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match?

Live streaming of Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro(c), Adam Hose, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aryan Lakra, Shaheen Afridi, Rohan Mustafa, Luke Wood, Matheesha Pathirana, Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Mohammad Amir, Dinesh Chandimal, Nathan Sowter, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Gus Atkinson, Karthik Meiyappan, Ali Naseer, Tanish Suri, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Daniel Lawrence

MI Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Andre Fletcher, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Tim David, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Waqar Salamkheil, Trent Boult, Kusal Perera, Corey Anderson, Odean Smith, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nosthush Kenjige, Dan Mousley, Asif Khan, Will Smeed, McKenny Clarke

