ILT20 2024, VIP vs SJH Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors, Match 13 In India

VIP vs SJH Live streaming: All you need to know about ILT20 2024 Match 13 live streaming and telecast details in India.

VIP vs SJH Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

ILT20 2024, VIP vs SJH Live Streaming: Colin Munro’s Desert Vipers are going to compete against Tom Kohler-Cadmore-led Sharjah Warriors in match 13 of the ongoing edition of the ILT20 League 2024 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, on January 28. Both teams are currently at the bottom of the table and would try to get a better position.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors In India

What time is Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match?

The Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match will be played on Thursday (January 28) from 8:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match going to be played?

The Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where can I watch Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match on TV?

The Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match will be telecasted live on the Zee TV and Sony Six Network in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match?

Live streaming of Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriors match will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

Squads

Desert Vipers: Colin Munro(c), Alex Hales, Adam Hose, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shaheen Afridi, Aryan Lakra, Rohan Mustafa, Mohammad Amir, Tymal Mills, Dinesh Chandimal, Nathan Sowter, Bas de Leede, Michael Jones, Gus Atkinson, Karthik Meiyappan, Ali Naseer, Matheesha Pathirana, Tanish Suri, Daniel Lawrence, Luke Wood, Tom Curran, Sheldon Cottrell

Sharjah Warriors: Martin Guptill, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore(c), Niroshan Dickwella(w), Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Basil Hameed, Daniel Sams, Chris Woakes, Maheesh Theekshana, Muhammad Jawadullah, Dilshan Madushanka, Qais Ahmad, Christopher Sole, Junaid Siddique, James Fuller, Mark Watt, Mark Deyal, Nilansh Keswani

