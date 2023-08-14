Home

Shaheen Afridi Signs With Desert Vipers in ILT20, Says ‘Excited to Join’

Shaheen Afridi signs up for ILT20.

Ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has signed a deal with the Desert Vipers for the upcoming second season of the UAE’s ILT20. He became the first Pakistan player to participate in the league. He has entered a three-year agreement. Afridi has been an irresistible force for Pakistan with the ball across all the three formats. He has picked up 239 wickets over 27 Test matches, 36 ODIs, and 52 T20 Internationals.

“I am excited to join the Desert Vipers. I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20,” Afridi said in a statement.

He will join the group once he returns from Australia after the New Year Test match in Sydney.

Director of Cricket for the Vipers, Tom Moody said, “Shaheen is undeniably a player of world-class caliber who has left a significant impact not only on Pakistan cricket but also on every team he’s represented in recent times.”

Afridi will spearhead a bowling attack that boasts of Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, Tom Curran and Sheldon Cottrell among others. The side has already retained captain Colin Munro and opener Alex Hales.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has changed its approach regarding players joining different overseas T20 leagues. This change happened since several players were not entirely happy with the set of rules put in place by the previous PCB management headed by Ramiz Raja.

However, Zaka Ashraf, the current chairman of PCB, has become more flexible about the players’ involvement. Najam Sethi, the former PCB chairman, too worked to allow Pakistani players to play in the ILT20 league.

Shaheen is currently in England where he is playing the Hundred. Previously, he took part in the NatWest T20 blast. Apart from his bowling, he has also worked on his batting and has been in searing form with the white ball. He will be Pakistan’s key bowler in the World Cup later this year in India.

