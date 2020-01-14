Allrounder Dwayne Bravo is excited to be back playing T20 for the West Indies and believes the team could do with his death bowling. Bravo was named in West Indies’ 13-member squad that plays three T20Is against Ireland starting Wednesday, with current chairman of selectors Roger Harper saying the allrounder was brought back with the “specific” intention of being a death-overs specialist when West Indies defend their T20 World Cup title in Australia later this year.

“Death bowling is an art,” Bravo told a Trinidad-based radio station I955 fm. “Not many people around the world have really nailed death bowling to the T. If you ask anyone in world cricket to name five death bowlers in the last decade, definitely my name will come along with Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Starc.

“It is not an easy time of the game, that’s why it is called death. A special skill is required to bowl in those situations. Most times, if you have the ball in the death overs, and you don’t win the game, everyone turn to you, and say, “okay, it is because of the last over”. But you don’t win or lose a game in the last over. So many times, I win a game in the last over and no one says anything. I have defended 6 runs in 6 balls. I have defended 11 runs in 6 balls. I don’t have to prove anything to anyone. My stats over the years are there for everyone to see. Like I said, if you were to name three or five death-over specialists my name will be there.”

In November, when Bravo said he is open to come out of retirement and play T20 for West Indies, he had the Ireland series in mind and could not hide his excitement when he received a call from Harper about his inclusion in the squad.

“It’s a great feeling,” Bravo said. “I feel like a kid again when I first get a call Mr Harper that welcome back to the team and play international cricket and they were looking forward to have me back. It is something that was always on my mind since the change of leadership and stuff. So just happy I get the opportunity to represent the region again and I am looking forward to doing my best.”

Bravo last played for the West Indies in 2016 but has continues to remain an impact player for T20 franchises across the world. Last year however, Bravo picked up a finger injury that kept him out of the Caribbean Premier League but he came back strong in the Abu Dhabi T10 in November where he picked up eight wickets and guided Maratha Arabians to the title.

“I had this broken finger, (which) kept getting stronger. I started practising, played a couple of games for Queen’s Park (his local club in Trinidad), but over the years, despite not playing not much cricket, I am still able to go there and compete and contribute in a very good way,” Bravo said.

“For example in the last T10 league, I hadn’t played any cricket in about four months prior to that and still was able to go there and deliver and also win the title. It is just happy time for me. Since I announce my return in December, my mind and my motivation was on this series and now that I’m selected, I am very happy.

“I’m a better bowler, I’m a better all-round cricketer. Obviously, I’m older, so I will not be as quick I used to be before, but I am also very smarter and have a bigger knowledge on the game.”