India men's football team defender Sandesh Jhingan has urged to respect those who are risking their lives to save ours during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The world has been tipped over by the deadly virus with all major sports events either suspended or cancelled.

"We must all appreciate and respect those on the frontlines the doctors, the police, etc. These are the guys who are saving our lives. Respect everyone and show compassion to all," Jhingan was quoted as saying by PTI.

With India currently under lockdown, sportspersons, like other citizens, have been confined indoors and thus limiting their ability to continue training or maintain fitness.

However, to ensure players continue to remain positive and fit, the coaches have prepared customised plans to train indoors or use the facility available to them.

“I’m lucky to be a part of this team. We keep in touch with the coaching staff — they keep giving us training programmes and monitor our progress,” Jhingan said.

The 26-year-old’s fitness routine begins at 4:30 am in the morning and he advises everyone to focus on what is controllable. “We should focus on things that are under our control at the moment, and fitness is one of those things,” he said.

The India star was joined by others footballers including South Asia Bhutan captain Karma Shedrup Tshering, Maldives captain Akram Abdul Ghani, Pakistan goalkeeper Yousuf Butt, Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan, and Sri Lankan referee Nivon Robesh as they discussed the coronavirus lockdown situation in their respective countries.

Jhingan also spoke of the fortnight-long online coaching refresher course was jointly organised by Sports Authority of India and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

“The federation has been arranging online coaching seminars as well, something that has been very helpful to the coaches. Our national team head coach (Igor Stimac) has also taken part in these seminars,” he said.