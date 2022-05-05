Pune: Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming is not too concerned about the form of Ravindra Jadeja but said going forward, the team will evaluate which position in the batting order best suits the star all-rounder. In the 10 matches this season, Jadeja has scored just 116 runs at an average of 19.33 in 10 games, while taking five wickets at an economy rate of 7.52.Also Read - IPL 2022: Concerns Are Growing About Virat Kohli's Inability To Play Fluently, Says Ian Bishop

On Wednesday, Jadeja was dismissed for three as CSK went down by 13 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore, their seventh loss overall. Also Read - WATCH: Virat Kohli Celebrates Aggressively on MS Dhoni's Dismissal, Twitterverse Reacts

“No, I am not concerned. The T20 game can be tough and when you are batting at No 5 or 6, you do not get a lot of time to get your rhythm or tempo,” Fleming said during a virtual press conference. Also Read - IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli Slams Critics For Judging Him on Basis of IPL Glory

“We will look at it now and work out what the best order would be going forward. But, no I am not concerned about his form.”

Terribly out of form, Jadeja had last week handed back captaincy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni to focus on his own game.

With just six points from 10 games, CSK are virtually out of the tournament and Fleming admitted they “have been off in all departments.”

“Our fielding at times, the catches we dropped is of concern. We are not far away, in lot of games you can say we were really close in winning them.

“We had the games taken away or we were not good enough to get across the line. But that’s usually the story of the competition if you are just off. All three departments have been below par,” he said.

“We lost some bowlers also, you have to acknowledge that but yeah, we have been just off.”

Injuries to key players have also affected CSK with Deepak Chahar being the most prominent member to miss the entire season due to a back injury which he sustained while recovering from the quadricep tear.

Moeen Ali also missed a few games after injuring his ankle during a training session.

“We had a couple of players we had in our plans whom we lost early on, so we looked at bringing young players in, probably, little bit ahead of their times. Mukesh Choudhury has developed well, Simranjit is getting an opportunity here,” Fleming said.

“But we just have been off our balance and competition as tight as this, that can be the difference. We have some very good spin options.”